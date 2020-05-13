theconnectors:-matteo-ward,-isabella-toninelli,-iris-krami,-alessandro-moretti.-education-is-fundamental-for-a-sustainable-society

If there is a positive side to this forced stop that the pandemic has imposed on us, it is that this moment has also served to reflect on the dynamics with which we have always lived our lives. And to reconsider the price of the so-called normality. How much does what we eat, what we wear, our way of life, on the environment and on people weigh? We talked about it with Matteo Ward , activist and founder of Wrad Living , who, for this new episode of # TheConnectors, involved friends and colleagues Isabella Tonelli by Vivienne Westwood , Iris Skrami , founder of Renoon , and Alessandro Moretti of World Food Program of the United Nations . With them we discussed how fundamental education is to allow people to live in a sustainable way on an environmental and human level, and how much this is a need that comes from personal experience, especially at a time like this, which calls into question all our certainties.

«I founded Renoon , a sort of Skyscanner that allows you to search online for sustainable clothes and accessories by scanning all that it is present on the net, because a few years ago, looking for a sustainable little black dress, I found myself facing a thousand difficulties. And I realized that it is very difficult for people to choose to live conscientiously, because they don't have the tools to do it »he says Iris Skrami .

Living ethically certainly requires more effort, first because sustainable products are less present on the market, and then because very often one does not realize the impact that what we “consume” has on the planet, intended as an environment but also as people who inhabit it. « Fashion therefore has the task of educating , and whoever chooses to wear a specific brand that follows certain guidelines becomes the spokesman for a political and social manifesto» says Isabella Tonelli , who with Vivienne Westwood is carrying out precisely a work of this guy. “Our position is clear both in communication and in the projects we carry out, both abroad and in Italy. In particular, we are proud of the collaboration with a reality from Veronese, the QUID project, in which we use not only upcycling fabrics and materials but above all we employ people, especially women, victims of difficult situations, giving them the opportunity to rebuild their lives » .

The human dimension is more than ever central to the dynamics of sustainability , whatever the area in which it is applied. Also because, as Matteo Ward points out, everything is circular: « We must learn to ask ourselves how much it also costs in terms of resources production of this or that garment . Realize that the water needed to produce a certain denim wash is the same water that could be used for the cultivation of foods that could feed people who have no food “.

«This period of crisis has put us in front of our responsibilities: is a time when certain questions can no longer be ignored » continues Alessandro Moretti . «We must find concrete solutions to real problems, and above all we must stop thinking of the former as” normal “. That kind of approach is not sustainable for the future “.

READ ALSO

# TheConnectors: Matteo Baldi, Nicola Antonelli, Jarvis Macchi and Fabrizio Viacava. The shopping experience must be rethought on the customer