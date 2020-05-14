theconnectors:-pablo-trincia,-matteo-caccia-and-sabrina-tinelli.-how-to-tell-stories-through-your-own-voice

A fundamental stage of our journey to discover new connections, what we are doing with the #TheConnectors project, are the podcasts . This medium has become increasingly present in our daily lives in recent years. And now there are many affectionate listeners.

One of the first successful Italian podcasts was certainly Veleno , by the journalist Pablo Trincia . He is one of our guests in this conversation, together with Matteo Caccia , radio and podcast author, and Sabrina Tinelli , author and producer, consultant for Audible.

How the stories to tell are found (« In our work you have to hear the right story, it is a very instinctive thing », explains Trincia), to the relationship with the your listener “ who has chosen you , you speak directly in his ear”, as Caccia says; up to the figures who work behind the scenes and who, Tinelli explains: «There are many. Having a microphone is not enough to get a good product: it can become a profession “.

