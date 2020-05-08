theconnectors:-piero-percoco,-arianna-arcara-and-milo-montelli.-photography-starts-from-awareness

Those who know the photograph of Piero Percoco, alias therainbow is underestimated on Instagram , know that his are shots of everyday life. Few buildings and one tool: the telephone. They are true and sincere images, no construction or fiction. Energy is the basis of his art “even this period was stimulating, I created a lot of material”.

Also Arianna Arcara, one of her guests invited to participate in our virtual lounge #TheConnectors, speaks above all of creativity. You among the founders of Cesura, one of the most important Italian collectives, being close to Codogno and Casal Pusterlengo , one of the first red areas affected by the pandemic, and having always dedicated himself to social photography, was able to document the situation «with the optical bench », A special professional camera that uses high definition sensors. His are extraordinary and moving portraits of health workers.

Many of the photos taken at this time will make (or maybe have already done) the story. But now it is natural to ask: how will the medium change? For Milo Montelli, editor of Skinnerboox, the image will be more contemporary: «The fear is that not everyone will be able to exploit emotions, thoughts and ideas. It will create an effort to seek originality at all costs to talk about isolation and loneliness “. Yet art is knowing how to reinvent itself.

Today we must also face the closure of festivals and fairs, an important moment of meetings and discussions. But not all evil comes to harm, perhaps there will be a change, greater awareness and works that will have greater value will be produced . The search for beauty and sincerity that had been lost with hyper productivity. And if physical contact has been lost, virtual contact has increased, what we previously could not see because on the other side of the world, today we have been able to observe it, even if mediated by a screen.

So if we miss the relationships we build others. We overcome the physical space lived and we enter a virtual dimension that will survive even after the pandemic . “It doesn't matter if someone has already done it, the important thing is how you do it” says Piero, “only in this way will the image remain will have a symbolic force that will remain”.