theconnectors:-riccardo-pozzoli,-federico-parma,-simon-beckerman-and-federico-garcea.-startups-create-new-connections-between-people

It all starts with an individual, who in turn surrounds himself with other individuals, is intercepted by other individuals who still grasp their genius and decree their success. It is the path of a start-up destined to break through on the market, a path of which Riccardo Pozzoli is more than expert. He is the host of the new episode of # TheConnectors , a chat on the topic of connections in which Riccardo involved Federico Parma , his partner in the start up incubator project, Simon Beckerman , founder of Depop , and Federico Garcea , founder of Treedom , with whom we talked about how much digital ideas have a very strong human component.

« Depop is one of those companies that has grown a lot during this period» says Simon Beckerman . «This is also because it also works as a sort of social network, so it is fun to browse it even without wanting to sell or buy. In addition, most of the items on sale on the app are vintage, so they have a lower price and a component of sustainability that is very important at the moment “.

«Also for Treedom this period has been very positive» confirms Federico Garcea . “People gave away many trees at a distance: a symbolic gesture at a time when people were physically remote but wanted to be close emotionally”.

Yes, because despite the start-ups being digital, the connections they create are between human beings. “When you decide to launch a start-up you must first think about whether you are the right person to manage the idea. Secondly, we need to surround ourselves with a team that knows how to support us in what we lack: no matter how good one can be, nothing can be done alone. Finally, a mini version of the idea is launched on the market and they expect the so-called early adopters, those who were just waiting for someone who had that idea. In short, it's all a connection between people »teaches Federico Parma .

And it is precisely the individual that a future startupper should focus on in the next period: «This quarantine has revealed a strong need for self care, and I expect many new ideas in the field of self-care , from beauty to wellness to sports apps »concludes Riccardo Pozzoli .