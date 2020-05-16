TheConnectors: Zuzu, Fulvio Risuleo, Maria Clara Macrì and Massimo Gurnari. The universe of a cartoonist

A new episode of #TheConnectors, a new virtual round table hosted by Vanity Fair. The protagonist of this episode is a young cartoonist who has already been kissed by success: Zuzu , at the registry office Giulia Spagnulo.

With his first work Cheese , Zuzu has conquered audiences and critics (and we too Vanity ), putting black on white, with his style already so personal and precise, a story, moving and ironic, veined with autobiography.

To talk about the future of the graphic novel , but also and above all about the importance of contamination between the expressive fields – thanks to new technologies and, perhaps more than anything else, to good old habits – Zuzu called 3 friends who – and this is a beautiful thing that makes the project even more meaningful # TheConnectors – they didn't know each other. Linked, however, by what seemed to us a theme transversal to the aesthetic research of the three: the body .

To converse with us, then, here is Maria Clara Macrì , photographer, who made an investigation of the theme of the female body of his most peculiar areas of research, and which with his aim has also immortalized Zuzu for the pages of Vogue.it . But also Fulvio Risuleo , cartoonist author of Sniff (a love story between two noses. Yes, that's right) and director with already two feature films ( Look up and The blow of the dog ), and Massimo Gurnari , painter and tattoo artist.

How does work change in this era of forced distance ? Can virtual connections also become virtuous, and overcome the forced lack of physical presence? The opinions are – rightly – conflicting.

In the video, the different positions of the participants in this new episode of #TheConnectors .