there-is-a-new-coronavirus-in-bats.-it-is-another-proof-that-sars-cov-2-was-not-born-in-the-laboratory

The origin of Sars-Cov-2 continues to remain a mystery. We know an extremely similar coronavirus, a bat-affecting pathogen called RaTG 13 (which was studied in the laboratories of the Wuhan Center for Disease Control & Prevention), identical to 96% to the virus that causes Covid – 19 in the human being. But experts do not believe that he is his direct progenitor: the mutations that separate the two viral genomes would in fact have employed at least 20 years to take place in nature. Hence speculations about the possible artificial origin of the new coronavirus, branded as hoax by the entire scientific community, but hard to die on the net. And although it probably won't be enough to convince fans of conspiracy theories, a new study published on Current Biology adds today a new piece of evidence that points towards a natural origin of Sars-Cov-2 : a new coronavirus just discovered in Chinese bats, with completely natural mutations extremely similar to those that transformed Covid into a global pandemic.

The new coronavirus is currently identified by the abbreviation RmYN 02 , and was identified in the course of the analysis of 302 samples collected among the bats that live in Yunnan , almost 2 thousand kilometers away from the epicenter of the Chinese epidemic. Compared to RaTG 13 the genome of the new virus has a lesser resemblance to Sars-Cov-2, stopping at a 93% of genes in common. But it boasts a primacy of its own: taking into consideration a single gene, called 1ab , the similarity reaches the 97,2% . And that's not all: RmYN 02 contains insertions in its genome which introduced two amino acids at the point where the two subunits of the spike protein of the virus. Exactly where similar mutations are found also in Sars-Cov-2 .

What does all this mean? At least two important things. The first is that in the populations of Chinese wild bats there are still very many coronaviruses unknown, among which the true ancestor of Sars-Cov-2 . “ Our research confirms that bats, and in particular those of the genus Rhinolophus, represent an important natural reservoir for coronaviruses – the authors of the study write – and it is currently in these animals that we find the closest relatives of Sars-Cov -2“.

Neither RaTG 13 nor the new RmYN 02 may be the ancestor we are looking for, because – explain the researchers – the evolutionary gap between the two viruses and Sars-Cov-2 is still too large. However, many similarities suggest that the path is the right one: “ Our study suggests that by collecting a larger number of virus samples from these wild species more and more microbes similar to Sars-Cov-2 will continue to emerge “, comments Weifeng Shi , a microbiologist from Shandong First Medical University who participated in the new research. “ And perhaps this is how we will find the progenitor from which the pathogen that causes Covid originated – 19, a discovery that would help us a great deal to understand how the disease emerged in our species . “

The second important information that comes from the discovery of RmYN 02 concerns instead the possibility that Covid – 19 was created in the laboratory. The identified insertions in the spike protein of the virus , although different from those that occurred in Sars-Cov-2, in fact, confirm that these can also occur in nature, without the paw of the human being. “ Since the discovery of Sars-Cov-2 there have been many unfounded speculations regarding an artificial origin of the virus, and in particular it has been claimed that insertions S1 and S2 are extremely unusual, and a possible indication of its manipulation in the laboratory “, concludes Shi. “ Our research clearly demonstrates that these mutations can occur naturally in wildlife, and strongly indicate that Sars-Cov-2 may not have been created in a laboratory “.