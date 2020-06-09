there-is-an-innovative-drug-for-the-treatment-of-pre-menopausal-breast-cancer

The advanced breast cancer that occurs in pre-menopause is the main cause of death in women aged between 20 ei 59 years. In Italy, are more than 37. 000 le women diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer , and of these 3. 700 have among 40 and the 49 years . With a view to producing treatments that can improve and extend the lives of people who receive this cancer diagnosis, research has never stopped. The latest innovation in this area is called Ribociclib , and is a drug developed by Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR) as part of a research collaboration with Astex Pharmaceutical svi.

HOW RIBOCICLIB WORKS

Ribociclib is an inhibitor that has been recognized for its innovative character, testifying to the clinical benefit it brings to patients. This Novartis drug is in fact the only CDK4 / 6 inhibitor which, in combination with an aromatase inhibitor, has demonstrated significantly longer overall survival for pre and perimenopausal women with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Just in these days, the AIFA has approved its use , also making it part of the Fund for innovative oncological drugs and allowing their inclusion in the Regional Therapeutic Manuals , so as to speed up the times in which patients will be able to access therapy throughout Italy, under a reimbursement regime.

THE BENEFITS FOR THE QUALITY OF LIFE

According to a recent research carried out by Elma Research on a sample of 160 pre-menopausal patients, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer has a high impact on quality of life for most women . In particular, couples' intimacy, mood, sleep quality and working life are most affected by the disease, with well 4 patients out of 10 who had to quit their job due to the time required by therapies and the physical or psychological malaise caused by the disease. The majority of patients, moreover, find themselves forced to resort to the help of loved ones for the care of the home and to be accompanied to the hospital to follow the treatments and carry out the examinations.

Compared to endocrine therapy alone, the combination of Ribociclib with endocrine therapy maintains or improves the quality of life, improves the symptoms of pain and tiredness, reduces the frequency of symptoms related to therapy and does not adversely affect quality of life . All aspects particularly important for pre or perimenopausal women, still in the midst of their work and family activities.

« These are women young people, in the midst of their family and professional life, such as mothers, wives and workers » , explains Professor Lucia Del Mastro , Head of the Breast Unit of the IRCCS Policlinico San Martino Hospital of Genoa. “In these cases, the disease has a profound impact on the whole family . Hence the need for innovative therapeutic options that guarantee quantity and quality of life. As it emerged from the completed studies, Ribociclib is a treatment characterized , on the one hand, by a higher efficacy than the standard anti-hormonal therapies , on the other by a low toxicity , allowing you to lead a normal life while continuing your treatment for metastatic cancer. Furthermore, in this particularly delicate moment, an important support for our center was the home delivery service of hospital drugs made available by Novartis, which helped us in managing the therapeutic continuity of metastatic patients », concludes the oncologist.

