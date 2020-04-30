there-is-water-on-borisov,-the-first-interstellar-comet

NASA's Swift probe made it possible to look inside the crown of the strange interstellar object. Here's what he saw in an animation

For the first time, NASA has found traces of water on the first interstellar comet that has ever crossed the solar system (as far as we know, at least ): Borisov. Looking at this in detail was the Swift space observatory, which traced molecules of the liquid in its wake during the comet's approach to the Sun, towards the end of the 2019.

Just a few days ago, we discovered – at least in part – how its core was made. In this video, released by the Goddard Center of NASA , an animation helps us to better understand this discovery and allows us to see, even if only virtually, the composition of this alien object.

(Credit video: Nasa's Goddard Space Flight Center / Scientific Visualization Studio)