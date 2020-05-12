“thirteen-4”,-the-last-(hopefully)-season-will-debut-on-june-5

Thirteen will be back online. It does not matter that a fourth season of the TV series is the most appropriate Netflix could decide. The streaming giant, which the production of another (and, it seems, last) chapter confirmed nine months ago, announced yesterday that it has a date on its hands. The final act of the series, star turned meteor, will debut on the platform on June 5th , with another secret secret to which to give voice.

Thirteen , of which Netflix, with the date, he released a video, the tearful greeting between the members of the cast, could have had only one season.

Instead, in Los Gatos, what often happens has happened: economic reason has prevailed over common sense and Thirteen it was decided to keep it upright. The public talked about it, well even. Hannah Baker, with the slightly languid gaze of Katherine Langford , had succeeded to bring attention to adolescent bullying, the fatal repercussions it can have on weaker subjects. It was unpleasant, of course, but it was powerful. And with her Thirteen , who over the years has however lost all its strength.

Nobody is ever ready to say goodbye, not even the cast of Thirteen. The final season comes on June 5th. pic.twitter.com/hoy8hKmexE – Netflix Italia (@NetflixIT) May 11, 2020

Hannah Baker left the scene at the end of the second season and the third had to find her new why. He was named after Bryce Walker, the arrogant captain of the football team, guilty of several sexually-motivated crimes. Walker ( Justin Prentice ) was badly killed by a companion. Which, it was the task of Thirteen 3 to explain it. The murder has resolved, the series has not been so lucky.

The last chapter of Thirteen , the fourth , will see the boys grappling with the year of the diploma and another, mysterious secret. To return, it will be part of the original cast. Then, some new faces, called to investigate what was left open in the third season finale: weapons, Monty's death.

