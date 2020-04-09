this-3d-animation-of-a-prehistoric-fish-reveals-the-origin-of-our-hands

Researchers working between Canada and Australia have added a new element to the evolution of vertebrates, thanks to the reconstruction of an animal from the past

No, a new sea monster has not been discovered in the depths of the abyss: what you see is the animation of a large prehistoric fish , rebuilt thanks to a fossil found in Miguasha , Canada, by a team of paleontologists operating between the Universite du Quebec in Rimouski (Canada) and Flinders University (Australia) .

Building an animation is needed because its locomotion apparatus – especially the front fins – has much to tell us about the evolution of our limbs, in particular the one that involved the hands . The researchers understood it through particular radiographs of the skeleton of the remains, and they tried and put its motor skills into action with this reconstruction. The study is reported in full form on Nature , but for non-experts there is the video released by the Australian university.

(Credit video: Professor John Long / Flinders University)