this-is-what-queen-elizabeth-was-like-at-the-age-of-21

It was on 21 April of 1947. The Queen Elizabeth , on the day of her 21 years, was with her parents in South Africa for his first official overseas visit. There, amid applause and flash, he released a historical radio speech addressed to British Commonwealth , broadcast on the radio of Cape Town. Today, almost 73 years later, on the occasion of Commonwealth Day, the real twitter resumes those historical words .

«I declare before you all that my whole life , whether long or short, it will be dedicated to your service » , it reads on the account Royal Family , «and at the service of our large imperial family to which we all belong ». There is also a photo of that moment , with the sovereign Elizabeth very young, still princess: yes, because he will go to the throne only five years later, following the death of his father George VI.

'I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service.' On her twenty-first birthday, in a speech broadcast on the radio from Cape Town, The Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) dedicated her life to the service of the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/0URU2tEPj8 – The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 9, 2020

She was crowned on June 2 1953 in the 'Westminster Abbey, the same where – on the second Monday of March – the Commonwealth is celebrated every year. An interreligious service in which stars from various states of the British organization , and that this year has had particular prominence as it marked the return to the public scene gods Fab Four , William, Harry, Kate and Meghan . Perhaps the last institutional event all together.

One reunion which, according to what reported from Daily Mail, would have been ruined from a series of tensions around the protocol . In fact, it seems that a “ farewell ” appropriate for the Sussex – who will leave their families by the end of the month royal assignments – but shortly before the start of the celebrations the two would find out about not being able to enter in the abbey following the procession led by the queen, thus sitting down in their place.

Actually Harry and Meghan can rest assured, the queen assured him that for them the doors of Buckingham Palace will always be open . And, as seen also in the historical first speech for the Commonwealth, the sovereign is a word person .

