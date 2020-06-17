«this-smells-like-my-orgasm»,-gwyneth-paltrow-launches-a-new-«intimate»-candle

No sooner said than done: Gwyneth Paltrow once again amazes with its cunning pop products, with names out of the ordinary. The protagonist, also in this case, a scented candle whose creation the actress-impenducer had somehow hinted at with a post published during the lockdown, and referred to a to-do list of new vaginal eggs and candles, in fact.

Here comes “This smells like my orgams” (“This smells like my vagina”), chapter II of the much talked about candle “This smells like my vagina” immediately sold out in a few hours since its launch on Goop, the lifestyle site founded by the actress.

Launched last January, the eccentric product sparked a barrage of contradictory criticism and comments. Despite this, or perhaps for this reason, the candle, sold at a cost of 85 euro, went sold out immediately.

Later, it was Paltrow herself who explained that the idea of ​​a candle so called, with the scent of geranium , citrus bergamot and cedar , it started as a joke. Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel in his namesake talk show, the star revealed: “ I said to myself: it wouldn't be nice if someone really had the courage to to do it? What a punk-rock action, what a feminist stance it would be to have it on your table! “

The new candle, which is currently only available in pre-order, is a combination of tea, grapefruit, fruits forest and gunpowder .

It reads in the description: “An adequate follow-up to” that candle “, this mixture is made with grapefruit, neroli and berries mixed with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolute for a perfume that is sexy, surprising and creates a wild addiction . The cost? Exactly like the one that precedes it, 85 euro.

But if it was already far-fetched that a candle could smell like the vagina, let alone now whether another can be able to give a real hint to orgasm! This is not surprising, since it is clear that it is all the result of an astute marketing operation. The Goop site, however, has also often been targeted by health professionals for making unscientific scientific claims about the benefits of its products.

