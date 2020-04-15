those-digital-caresses-of-grandparents-in-quarantine

At the rest home San Pietro di Monza an elderly man is seated at the table in his room in the home of rest. Look at the screen in front of him. Talk to a display behind which there are his children, distant and closed as well. Grandmother Ginetta, a few meters away, is talking to her grandchildren. In another room in the home for the elderly, two other guests are praying by videoconference with Don Luca. The screens through which they are looking at the world outside were donated by the startup Nonny.it, which produces them, to combat the effects of social isolation due to quarantine.

The device is a simpler alternative to the mobile phone. It looks like a digital photo frame, and allows the elderly unaccustomed to the smartphone to contact their family safely, with a simple and simple gesture: the touch of a photo. The device encloses the faces of loved ones. And with the most natural of gestures, a caress or the simple touch of the photo, allows you to video call your son or grandson live who will receive the video call via the dedicated app on your smartphone. Without the need for buttons, keyboards, or other complicated actions.

The device is designed for those over 70 who would like to “see” their children and grandchildren more and more, as well as to hear them (about the 90% use the mobile phone for normal calls, which last on average 5 minutes and 42 seconds). It costs 399 euros and already includes a thousand minutes of free video calls (practically 10 months of conversation).

“With the quarantine we decided to donate some to the rest home, and we were inundated with other requests”, says Michele Vaccaro , founder of the startup Nonny.it who saw his warehouse run out in five days. The Sorgenia company has decided to donate 100 to as many of its customers. And other rest homes have requested it. “I plan to reopen sales next week,” he says. Meanwhile, he found an exceptional testimonial in «Nonna Licia»: real name Licia Fertz, with her 90 anni is the most senior Italian influencer, who has decided to sponsor the project among his 90 thousand followers.

READ ALSO

Nonny, a “caress” to video call the grandchildren