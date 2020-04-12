three-easy-hairstyles-to-hide-regrowth

If the idea of ​​retouching yourself the color terrifies you (and even more make you tint ), you can always adopt the solution of the blonde model Rosie Huntington Whiteley , a beautiful chignon disheveled at the top of the neck and fear (from regrowth ) pass. Indeed, it disguises itself. Of course, resisting is not easy, but rather than combining damage, it is better to increase the dose of patience and save one's hair waiting for better times. In addition to the bun there are also other hairstyles that can be used to hide white roots and rash lightening.

We talked about it with Pasquale Siano, hairstylist Jean Louis David.

THE MOVE WITH THE BRAIDS

«Create soft and very cool chiaroscuro games. You can play with a wavy and wrinkled look like “just returned from the beach”. To make it, make large braids and steam over a lot of hairspray. Wait until they are dry (about 5 minutes, depending on the thickness of the hair), undo and move the hair upside down with your hands “.

LIGHT VOLUME

«Alternatively, you can create a smooth but voluminous look to the roots. After having smoothed the hair with a brush and hairdryer to give movement (do not use the plate that highlights the detachment of color), to camouflage the regrowth, slightly comb the hair with a fine-toothed comb only at the root upside down. Steam the lacquer, go up and arrange with your hands “.

SOFT CHIGNON

«You can also focus on a soft chignon with a tuft or fringe that descends on the face and free strands that frame the contours, all very indefinite and unkempt. To make it happen, brush the hair well, cotton it slightly at the roots and collect it with your hands in a soft ponytail, without pulling and leaving fringe, forelock and a few loose strands. Roll up the tail on itself and secure the chignon with a transparent elastic. Complete with a veil of lacquer. A straight : fringe and long tuft are ideal for covering the regrowth because they fall on the face and consequently cover the root in the attachments which are the most evident points when regrowth occurs “.

