Three months of free digital copies: the Condé Nast Italia initiative to be close to readers and users

nj March 11, 2020
Starting from 13 in March, it will be possible to browse for free, in addition to the Vanity Fair available from today, also Vogue, GQ, Wired, AD, La Cucina Italiana and Traveler. Furthermore, La Scuola de La Cucina Italiana offers a three-month free pass for its digital courses

Milan, 11 March 2020 – To be closer to readers and users in a difficult moment for everyone, Condé Nast Italia provides three months of free digital copies of the group's newspapers.

Following the initiative of Vanity Fair – on newsstands from Wednesday 11 March , with a special dedicated number in Milan and Italy, distributed free of charge in newsstands in Lombardy , but also throughout the national territory, thanks to its digital copy – the Publishing House, directed by Fedele Usai , extends the free digital distribution initiative, for the next three months, also to the other newspapers .

Starting from 13 March, through the related Apps, and following the instructions on the respective sites, it will be in fact You can also browse Vogue, GQ, Wired, AD, La Cucina Italiana and Traveler for free. In addition, La Scuola de La Cucina Italiana offers a three-month free pass for its digital courses.

“At a time like this, when national health is the priority, our mission continues to be to inform, entertain and do it in the right way. Ours wants to be a small signal to try to give something back to the community. It is important that each of us do its part “so Fedele Usai, CEO of Condé Nast Italia.

