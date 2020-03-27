throw-yourself-headlong-into-a-distant-galaxy-thanks-to-the-hubble-telescope

It is located three hundred million light years from us, but the famous space observatory offers us an unparalleled view

An immense spiral, apparently not particularly bright, whose view changes radically, and becomes spectacular if we change perspective. Here is the galaxy UGC 28885 , in the constellation of Perseus, taken from Hubble, the famous astronomical observatory born from the work of Nasa and Esa.

There are not many stars on the disk, and scientists speculate that the attraction of other galaxies over time has been ripping them off. But the galactic nucleus , this video testifies to us (where the camera almost dives into it), it is in enormous proportion.

Unfortunately, for the images of the James Webb Space Telescope, we will have to wait longer than expected: the coronavirus emergency, NASA has made it known these days, has forced the big project into standby … so why not take advantage of the Hubble shots for a while? Here you will find many others.

[Credit video: NASA, ESA, Digitized Sky Survey, Nick Risinger (skysurvey.org) Music: Astral Electronic]