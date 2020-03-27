Science

Throw yourself headlong into a distant galaxy thanks to the Hubble telescope

nj March 27, 2020
throw-yourself-headlong-into-a-distant-galaxy-thanks-to-the-hubble-telescope

It is located three hundred million light years from us, but the famous space observatory offers us an unparalleled view

An immense spiral, apparently not particularly bright, whose view changes radically, and becomes spectacular if we change perspective. Here is the galaxy UGC 28885 , in the constellation of Perseus, taken from Hubble, the famous astronomical observatory born from the work of Nasa and Esa.

There are not many stars on the disk, and scientists speculate that the attraction of other galaxies over time has been ripping them off. But the galactic nucleus , this video testifies to us (where the camera almost dives into it), it is in enormous proportion.

Unfortunately, for the images of the James Webb Space Telescope, we will have to wait longer than expected: the coronavirus emergency, NASA has made it known these days, has forced the big project into standby … so why not take advantage of the Hubble shots for a while? Here you will find many others.

[Credit video: NASA, ESA, Digitized Sky Survey, Nick Risinger (skysurvey.org) Music: Astral Electronic]

You may also be interested in

nj

Related Articles

March 13, 2020
1

Global High-Temperature Plastics Market 2020 ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Virtual Private Server (VPS) Market
March 18, 2020
3

Virtual Private Server (VPS) Market Size, Status and Future Forecasts to 2024 | OVH, AWS, United Interne, DreamHost, Kamatera, etc

January 24, 2020
2

Global Automotive Cylinder Head Bolt Market 2025 Touching New Levels | Comprehensive Study Segmented By Key Manufacturers : Asakawa (Japan), BOLTZ (Japan), Meira (Japan), Sannohashi (Japan)

Polyethylene Naphthalate Two Formic Acid Glycol Ester (PEN)
March 16, 2020
1

Polyethylene Naphthalate Two Formic Acid Glycol Ester (PEN) Market Growth Opportunity 2020: By Companies Teijin, TOYOBO, UniPET, M&G, KOSA

Close