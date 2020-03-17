time-to-devote-yourself-to-telephone-sex,-here's-how

The situation of quarantine that we are experiencing has many repercussions on our daily lives. Among others, the possibility of having to abstain from sex . In fact, for all those couples who do not live together , the obligation (dutiful) not to leave the house, except for strict work and / or supply needs, also translates into the impossibility of meeting and of course making love. How long it is still too early to say. And if it is true that the very valid masturbation option remains, the American magazine “Healthline ” invites to also have healthy and hot telephone sex, to maintain live the flame and feel closer.

FORCED DISTANCE AND PSYCHOLOGICAL IMPACT ON THE COUPLE THAT DOESN'T LIVER

Before going into the world of telephone sex (know that you need to train, so that it gives satisfaction!), Let's see what are some of the psychological consequences of this period of distance for those who are in a couple, but do not live under the same roof. As the psychologist and psychotherapist Catia Di Domenica points out, «this long separation between the partners obviously it was not budgeted, being occurred suddenly and for entirely external reasons to the couple. Reason why many people have the feeling of being suspended in an indefinite time bubble , characterized by feelings of uncertainty and expectation. Needless to say, all this “not knowing” can alter the sense of control with which normally you lead your life, primarily relational, creating a sense of threat and alertness. Attention to to keep stress at bay as much as possible, because imprisonment at home, the reduced or non-existent sociability and the deprivation of physical contact with the loved one could exacerbate previous relational difficulties , small and large. To avoid breakages, episodes of crisis, discussions and misunderstandings it is important to carve out spaces for couples, albeit virtual ones , using technology to shorten the distance as much as possible “.

THE SECRETS TO MAKE GOOD PHONE SEX

And here comes the possibility of telephone sex. In the gallery we collected the tips to start doing it , with some practical info for newbies who, given the situation, are considering approaching this practice. To create sensual intimacy, while being physically distant.

