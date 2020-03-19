Timothée Chalamet and the tweet for Crema: «My heart is with you»

Timothée Chalamet is with Crema, is with Italy. The actor 24 enne ha wanted to write a message in support of the city he knows well: he and his surroundings filmed the film with which he was nominated for an Oscar three years ago, Call me by your name by Luca Guadagnino. Crema is today among the cities of northern Italy most affected by the Coronavirus infection.

I’m thinking of EVERYONE in hotspots right now, young and old, but CREMA – my heart is with you, I can’t believe this is happening. Heartbroken at these stories I 'm reading, in locations I know !! Please try to stay safe – Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) March 18, 2020

«I am thinking of all the people who live in warm areas, young and old. But Crema my heart is with you, I can't believe this is happening », wrote the star. To then add: « My heart breaks in front of the stories I am reading, in places I know. Please try to stay safe. “

A few days ago, however, it was Sharon Stone who addressed a thought to the Italians: “California is in a state of emergency, Italy even more. Positive feelings are good for the immune system. So try to be happy. I send you much love and support “.

