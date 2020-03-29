to-find-a-coronavirus-vaccine-you-need-a-new-“manhattan-project”

The appeal for international collaboration, published in Science, is by Seth Berkley of the Gavi Alliance, who calls for a global scientific and political project, inspired by the principles of Big Science

(image: Getty Images)

Compare it with the Manhattan Project (the one that led to the realization of the atomic bomb ), at Human genome project or at Cern . The sense is the same: it takes one global effort to find a vaccine against the new coronavirus and cope with this pandemic . He is convinced of this Seth Berkley , executive director of Gavi Alliance (the organization founded by Bill Gates that promotes access to immunization in the poor countries of the world), which from the pages of Science appeals to all nations to put together the best skills and the funds to save thousands of lives . The principles of the Big Science could also help “Preparing for an upcoming pandemic” .

The vaccine that will win

There are currently 44 vaccines under development against Sars-Cov -2 , and it is not said that the best, the safest and most effective one, is the first to cross the finish line. If each trial goes on its own, it is no longer likely that the best funded project or the one it will meet will win fewer obstacles on the regulatory path? And instead it would be better for everyone if we recompacted this fragmentation in one global effort .

We are capable of it, says Berkley. We have already shown in the past that we are capable of coordinating scientific activity to give birth to something bigger , which individual nations alone would never have been able to create. The Manhattan Project during the Second World War is an example, and although its memory is mainly linked to the creation of atomic weapons, it was not only that: it laid the foundations for the so-called Big Science , carrying “to countless changes in the way scientists from many countries work together “ . And then came the Human Genome Project, and then the Cern.

“Adopting this great coordinated approach to developing a Sars-Cov-2 vaccine will not only potentially save hundreds of thousands of lives, but it will also help the world better prepare for the next pandemic “, says Berkley.

Password: share

We can do it, it's true, but it doesn't mean it will be easy. This is because, Berkley points out, especially in these early stages, research institutes and pharmaceutical companies must be left free initiative: healthy competition advances science. It will be fundamental, however to share everything , from the data on the virus to the adjuvants for the vaccine up to the progress of the projects, to arrive to the point of having to decide which candidates deserve to continue the experimentation. “This list should also be based on which candidates can be developed, approved and produced in the most efficient way” .

The clinical phase

“The tests must be conducted in parallel, not in sequence” , writes Berkley, who points out how the clinical trial phase should be carried out in different populations (from children to the elderly) in different parts of the world (in low, middle and high income countries, without distinction). Only in this way can we think of protecting everyone and obtaining real results quickly . “ Working with regulatory bodies in the early stages of the process will increase the likelihood of rapid approvals and, once approved, a coordinated effort will ensure the availability of sufficient quantities to all those who need the vaccine, not only to the highest bidder “.

Funding

Perhaps even more crucial than the organization is the money needed to set up the car. “ Advanced clinical trials are not cheap , nor is the production of vaccines. Although new modular manufacturing methods can speed up the process and reduce costs, a single vaccine facility can cost half a billion dollars “. To the production, then, the costs of distribution are added. This is why incentives of governments are needed to involve producers on a large scale. Gavi Alliance and other organizations with experience in the global distribution of vaccines will do their part.

Who will guide it?

“Ideally, this effort would be led by a team with a high quality scientific advisory mechanism which could operate, for example, under the aegis of the Organization World Health (WHO) “, hopes Berkley. “But none of this will be possible without the political will and the global commitment of the leaders of the G7 and G countries 20 and multilateral organizations, such as the WHO and the World Bank. A pandemic of this magnitude, which affects so many lives, livelihoods and economies, requires it “.