Tom Brady and couple therapy with his wife Gisele Bündchen

Behind a seemingly perfect marriage, there is often a past of difficulty, of mutual need, of incentives for compromise. And the VIPs, to the golden rule of the lasting relationship, are no exception. Not them, not Tom Brady , who in an interview with Howard Stern said that he spent much harder moments with Gisele Bündchen of what has hitherto been known.

“A couple of years ago,” he said, “ Gisele thought I wasn't doing enough for the family . It felt as if I had chosen to play, letting her and our children slip into the background, ”explained Brady, who recently celebrated eleven years of marriage with the supermodel. “At the end of the season, he said to me:” When are you going to take part in running the house? When will you take the children to school and play with them? “”

Brady, in the words of his wife, supported by a long letter in which the model poured out all his emotions, wanted to listen. But, to the no sayings to the team, the resentment followed. The champion, whose marital problems date back to the New England Patriots years, admitted that he detested his wife for inducing him to give up some sporting events during the championship, other commercial ones during the breaks of the season.

Brady and Gisele Bündchen ended up in couple therapy . They faced their own problems, each venting their own recriminations. And finally they came out stronger than before.

READ ALSO

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, ten years of marriage and not hearing them

READ ALSO

Vivian Brady, who inherited all the beauty of mother Gisele (Bündchen)

READ ALSO

All the love of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady: “Our incredible 10 years together”