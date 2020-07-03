tom-cruise,-58-years-of-change-and-mystery:-this-is-how-he-“stopped-time”

When last summer the Paramount Pictures released the first trailer of the new chapter of “Top Gun” , immediately jumped to the eye the recognizability of the legendary Maverick . A 34 years away from the film that gave him world fame , in fact, Tom Cruise doesn't seem to have changed much: aged , sure, but wrapped in a kind of magical aura , typical of icons, which preserves it identical to himself .

Not because it remained under a display case , far from it. In his life Tom made the transformation one of his points of strength: since childhood , when between elementary and high school he changed over ten institutes . On the other hand, the family followed, who for work was always on the move : mom Mary was a physical education teacher and dad Thomas , who suddenly passed away in 1984, an electronic engineer.

The young Tom, who is diagnosed with a serious form of dyslexia at just 7 years of age, he accidentally became passionate about acting during high school : while training in view of a wrestling competition , in fact, it hurts a tendon and therefore turns on other activities , showing a great talent in the school production of «Bulli e Pupe» . So, not yet of age, fly to New York to make a career .

A few months and here is the official debut in a film of Franco Zeffirelli, “Endless Love”, in 1981; five years after the boom with “Top Gun” , blockbuster. It is said that on set it has a not simple character and that you wear always shoes with a slight rise . But its true height is only one of the many mysteries that surround the life of Tom, who does not like to be seen to see around and talk about his private sphere.

Some reports, however, inevitably become public : he marries for the first time with his colleague Mimi Rogers in 1987, a second time with the star Nicole Kidman in the 1990 with which he adopts he adopts two children (Isabella Jane and Connor Anthony ), finally in 2006 with Katie Holmes and with her he has his daughter Suri . Eight years ago here is the third and last divorce, from then on many gossip but no flirting is confirmed .

In short, his private life is a question mark : it is rumored that Tom – beyond 45 feature film and three Oscar nominations – be concentrated only at work. He keeps away from the spotlights and never speaks of his children: in many speculate on his stories and he wastes no time in denied . His smile remains motionless , as if carved in stone, wrapped in the mystery and supported by the ability of always change .

Because even today, who performs 58 years, Tom Cruise is identical to himself.

