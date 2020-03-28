tom-hanks-and-rita-wilson-return-to-los-angeles-after-coronavirus-quarantine

According to sources close to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson , the coronavirus would go back to the couple, dating back to a two-week diagnosis. IS! News reports that the two returned to Los Angeles after overcoming the disease in Australia. They were photographed while driving in the US last Friday.

Tom Hanks was on the set of Baz Luhrmann's new film about Elvis Presley's life in Australia when the couple started showing COVID symptoms – 19.

The two would also have been in hospital after experiencing the symptoms.

“We felt a little tired, as if we had the flu, and body pains,” wrote Hanks on Instagram 11 March. “Rita had chills that came and went. Even a little fever. To do things the right way, as is necessary at the moment, we did the coronavirus test, and we tested positive “.

After seven days in hospital, following the positive response of the buffer , the two have been in home isolation .

During the quarantine the star on Instagram posted shots of toast made with spreadable cream Vagemite , with a very strong taste, loved by Australians who sparked some controversy. As soon as the followers saw the quantity used by the actor on the bread, they immediately recommended to put less .

Having learned the lesson, Hanks resumed writing with his typewriter that became the protagonist of his quarantine diaries, a new screenplay perfect for a new movie.

Coronavirus, Tom Hanks and the Australian quarantine

Tom Hanks and his wife positive for coronavirus