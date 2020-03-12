tom-hanks-and-wife-rita-wilson-positive-for-coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are coronavirus positive. The actor , 63 years old, and his wife were in Australia making a Baz Luhrmann film about Elvis Presley when they underwent to the COVID test – 19 . The same couple revealed it via social media.

“Hello to all. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a little tired, as if we had a cold and some pain in the body. Rita had chills that came and went. And even a little fever. To do things the right way, as is necessary at the moment, we underwent the Coronavirus test and it was positive », Announced the Oscar prize via Twitter and via Instagram.

“Well now what happens? There are medical protocols that must be followed. We will be kept under control and remain isolated for as long as necessary for the protection of our health and for public safety “. And again: «We will keep you updated and we will keep the world updated. Take care of yourself “.

