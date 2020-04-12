tom-hanks-at-«saturday-night-live»-and-other-weekend-gossip

Tom Hanks, after Coronavirus the surprise performance of «Saturday Night Live»

Tom Hanks, who together with his wife Rita Wilson contracted Coronavirus, has now recovered. And, surprisingly, he returned to television. The actor, Saturday 11 April, reappeared on American screens. On Saturday Night Live, connected with Zoom, as well as every other guest of the American late show, the Oscar winner was chosen to present the program. “In the days of the Coronavirus, the canary was in the coal mine,” he said.

Billy Costacurta and Martina Colombari, 25 of perfect (im) love: «Thanks for every smile»

The former footballer shared a shot on Instagram with his wife, married in 2004. “Thanks for this smile that, for almost 25 years, you give me every morning and which makes my days more peaceful, “wrote the Milan player, linked to the former Miss Italy since 19 March 1996.

Rupert Grint, Harry Potter's “Ron Weasley” becomes a dad

The actor and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, together since 2011, have broken the silence that usually accompanies them to announce the arrival of their first child. “They are no longer in the skin and would like to have some privacy,” said a couple spokesman.

The new life of Paolo Ciavarro: from love for Clizia Incorvaia in second place to the Gf Vip

The boy, son of Massimo Ciavarro and Eleonora Giorgi, leaves the Cinecittà house with the affection of an audience that has always supported him and, above all, with his great love waiting for him ( even if in quarantine),

Michelle Hunziker: «My extended family in quarantine»

The host is in Bergamo with her husband, daughters and two special guests, Goffredo Cerza, boyfriend of the eldest daughter Aurora, and Sara Daniele, her best friend. “This coexistence, this strong experience is difficult, but it has united us so much,” wrote Michelle via social media.

Dead Susanna Vianello, daughter of Edward and Wilma Goich

The speaker of Radio Italia Anni '60 died in 49 years because of a tumor. Many messages of condolence from friends and colleagues, such as Fiorello's touching one: “We laughed a lot … I will never forget you,” wrote the conductor via Twitter.



