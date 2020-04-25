tom-hanks-to-little-corona,-bullied-by-the-name:-“you-found-a-friend”

Tom Hanks wrote a letter to an 8 year old Australian boy who was bullied because of his name: Corona. It was the latter who sent a message on social media to the actor and his wife Rita Wilson , after the announcement by both of them to have been infected by coronavirus .

“I am very sad and angry when my classmates call me coronavirus” , the boy explained. The response of the actor, who for several weeks announced that he was cured of the covid – 19, was not long in coming.

«Dear friend Corona, your letter made me and my wife feel very good! Thanks, you are a good friend and friends make you feel good when you are down». The letter didn't come by itself. Together with his words, Hanks sent his Corona typewriter to the boy. The same one he posted a photo of a few weeks ago on Instagram.

«Let someone explain how it works and use it to write to me» , concluded the actor who returned to Los Angeles with his wife after being with her in solitary confinement in Australia, where he was to shoot the new film by Baz Luhrmann on the life of Elvis Presley.

“We want to thank everyone the healthcare personnel who are taking care of us”, wrote Hanks posting a photo on Instagram together with his partner. «We have Covid – 19 and we are in isolation , so we don't risk spreading it to others. It is a disease that for some people can lead to serious symptoms, for this reason it is important to take care of us, to take care of others too . “

