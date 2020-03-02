tom-hanks:-try-not-to-love-me

The Hollywood celebrities that no one, without exception, detests , the two actors you will never hear bad about for any reason are two: Tom Hanks and Keanu Reeves . It is no coincidence that at the Golden Globe, last January, after receiving the career award, Hanks quoted Reeves to explain his excellent reputation: “As he says, it is always better to be loved rather than hated”. Another who could have said the same is Fred Rogers , the legendary host of a children's television show, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood , which aired in America from 1968 to 2001, and which Tom Hanks plays in An extraordinary friend , in cinemas from March 5.

A film that differs from the classic biopic, because it is based on an interview with Rogers that the journalist Lloyd Vogel (The actor Matthew Rhys) published in the late nineties on Esquire magazine. And in which he told how what should have been a routine article had actually changed his life.

Did you watch Fred Rogers as a child?

«When the broadcast started I was 11 years old. I looked at him but a bit like you look at a fool, wearing a ridiculous sweater and a bad haircut. The show was designed for children of two, three years, while I was convinced that I already knew how the world went around, I was cynical, sarcastic. But everyone, everyone in America, knows who Fred Rogers is. It is an icon. That show has formed at least two generations “.

What programs did you like at that age?

“Crap. I was watching Love , American Style , Batman , the detective series Mannix . Dell ' Gilligan's Island I remember every single episode. But the truth is that most of the time the home TV was a background noise: every now and then, passing by, you looked at it. The best that could have happened was that some Sunday night they would air a James Bond movie. From 13, 14 years , I started to have a little more sophisticated tastes, I discovered Japanese films, I liked samurai stories “.

Rogers died in 2003. But did he imagine what you would have talked about if he had been able to meet him before shooting the film?

“I talked to Bill Isler, the historic producer of the broadcast, with Joanne, Fred's wife, and several other people who knew him well and who had worked with him and I got a pretty clear idea. He could be maddening when he was determined to want to do something in a certain way but, at the same time, he was not much different from what he appeared on TV, a kind guy, attentive to others. Joanne told me that it could happen that she arrived home and discovered, to say, that the mechanic had not fixed the car as promised. And that if he went to Fred to vent his frustration, he replied: “Dear, perhaps the lord of the workshop had a more difficult day than yours.” Making her go even further. I think if I had the opportunity to talk to him I would have discovered more or less the same things that I understood talking to these people and watching his transmission. On TV, his type phrases were: “I am like you”, “it is right to talk about your emotions”, “it's okay to be sad, even angry” I think I can say I knew him well through his own words “.

He had been influenced by his childhood. He had been a fat boy, alone, that the other kids made fun of. How much of your life as a child, your family, have you made the person you have become?

“I do not know. My parents divorced when I was 4 years old. They were both so messed up with their lives that sometimes they didn't even realize that my sister and brother were around. We were constantly changing houses, I don't know how many moves we made from one city to another in California. Over time you get used to it and you learn that if at the beginning you don't feel well in the place where you happened, in time it will get better. Maybe I'm an optimist for that. “

Could he have done anything else than become an actor?

«The luckiest people in the world are those who have found a way to live by doing what they would have done anyway. Be it fishing, carving wood, joining the marines or being a professional golfer. As a boy I

he liked going to the theater because it seemed to me that the stories they told on stage concerned me directly. That I could understand better than anyone else what they were talking about. And when I found out that that could have been a job, well, it was fantastic. Even today I feel like when I was a child, in the house, in disguise and pretending to be someone else. There is nothing that makes me feel better than being part of a story “.

You are known for being a good person who almost always plays characters equally well.

«It is not quite like that. Take Michael Sullivan in It was my father . I was shooting 17 people straight in the head in that movie. Yet people say, “Yes, but you did it for good reason.” Seriously? Do you think that guy is a good guy? “

If not from the good guys, what kind of characters are you attracted to?

«Those whose logic I understand why they do what they do. That have gone through difficult phases but that, despite the obstacles, the fears, they realize that the only thing to do is to have trust and hope, to think that in one way or another the situation will fall into place. I think that's how life works. I don't care about the kind of story where the protagonist and the antagonist are. It is not a question of good or bad. With an evil character I may not agree, but I can understand, however, the mechanisms that move him. I don't think it takes a conflict to make a story interesting. Why do we have to have a guy who says to another: “I'll tear you to pieces”? “

And what are the motivations of Sheriff Woody, the Toy Story character who speaks with his voice?

“But it's a toy! Certainly he is pervaded by anxiety. I think the line I repeated several times in the dubbing room is: “Oh. My God!”. Together with: “Come on, guys!”. He is constantly under pressure, he is convinced that his mission will fail ».

The character that most of all remained stuck on him is Forrest Gump.

“Already. And immediately before Philadelphia was released (for both films he won the Oscar for best leading actor, in 1994 and 1995, editor's note). I know many love that movie and I understand it. I myself am fascinated by certain “classics”, by the eternal discussions on Casablanca. There are stories that remain in the heart “.

Why do you think?

«A set of factors. The moment he left. And the welcome. Forrest Gump grossed something like 400 millions of dollars. If we had done 100 millions would have considered us geniuses but since we did 4 times as much, they thought we were diabolically brilliant: how did you do it? In reality, we had only tried to narrate the journey of a generation, from the fifties to the seventies “.

He always said no to the hypothesis of a sequel.

“They asked us a lot of times. I remember a meeting with a manager of a production company who proposed it to us. I asked him, “Why should we do it?” And he said: “Because we would make a wagon of money”. I replied: “Well, I'm afraid that's not a sufficient motivation” “.

