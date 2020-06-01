Tomás Saraceno's exhibition opens in Florence: would you go and see a spider weaving its web?

You would go to a museum to see a spider up close and weave his web , to observe the «dust sculptures» generated by the PM 10 that is in the air or study flying installations with plants? Would you give credit to an artist who has created a new form of tarot , the Arachnomancy , based on the “ oracles of the cobwebs “, and even created an app to find them (and photograph them) around us ?

And if we told you that this same person with his installation-invention called Aerocene Pacha managed to achieve the “dream of Icarus” , a human flight in the absence of fuel, using only solar energy and wind power? He did it in January, in the Salinas Grandes of Argentina : a few meters only in air line, but what matters is that it happened.

And if you don't believe it look here:

View this post on Instagram The Aerocene Backpack unfolds into an aerosolar sculpture, allowing you to become buoyant only with the heat of the Sun, and the air we all breathe! Fully open-source, the Aerocene Backpack is a tool that fosters the DIT (Do-it-Together) ethos of Aerocene Community! Aerocene frees the air, crossing physical and imaginary borders in a move towards a zero-carbon era, without fossil fuels. Learn about the Backpack, Aerocene Free Flights and the Aerocene App by joining the Community in Buenos Aires! Alongside the "CONNECT, BTS: Fly with Aerocene Pacha" exhibition and screenings, running through 22 March, Aerocene Community will be hosting Pilot Courses @CCK, Buenos Aires, ARG!

It's too much? We ask you for a small act of faith: go to Palazzo Strozzi in Florence to visit Air, the largest exhibition ever made by Tomás Saraceno in Italy . The exhibition, curated by Arturo Galansino, from June 1st reopens regularly after the long lockdown : you enter quotas, as per decree, but in absolute safety (the exhibition has been extended until November, details here). The advice is to “leave out”, at least for the duration of the visit, the anxiety and uncertainties of these months to give space to questions (and some answers ) that the Argentine artist sowed along the way .

If you are already among his fans ( and he, 47 years, parents of Italian origin, globetrotter childhood, studies at Iuav before moving to Berlin, he has several in our country), you know the genre: for years he has been obsessed with the composition of the cobwebs and the connections they represent , as part of the sensory system of the spiders themselves.

On display there are many metal “cobwebs” to get lost in and various display cases (of which one, with a rare spider that weaves , open: do not worry, the staff supervises) with real paintings in formation to admire. The sense? Prove that “everything is connected” .

We are (hyper) connected we, human creatures, but so are plants that in the exhibition we see while growing encysted in lamps and even the dust which – thanks to the warmth of our bodies as they approach objects and magnetic forces – is captured and made capable, almost as if in magic, of sipping drawings of amazing beauty on the ground. We enter environments without light that alternate with others of a dazzling whiteness and we understand – right here, inside Palazzo Strozzi, jewel of the Italian Renaissance – that human senses are no longer enough, if we want to change (indeed save) the world.

The Anthropocene and blind trust in anthropocentrism have done too much damage , says Saraceno: pollution, climate change, social imbalances . If we want to change pace we must question ourselves, learning to observe the world in a different way , aware that every particle of our Planet lives on connections, micro and macro (and perhaps, this devastating coronavirus, is the clear proof of this).

Man will survive if he begins to slow down, to step aside to find new harmony and a new balance. Like the one expressed by Thermodynamic Constellation , formed by three giant mirroring spheres suspended above the courtyard of Palazzo Strozzi (the most instagrammable part of the exhibition, for the rest of the itinerary the suggestion is to keep the mobile phone in your pocket and enjoy, possibly in silence, this new one Air).