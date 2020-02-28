tommaso-paradiso-at-«amici-2020»:-alone-on-stage,-two-in-life

Soloist, not too much. Tommaso Paradiso makes his debut in the jury of “Friends 2020”, to five months from the sensational announcement that has sanctioned the end of Thegiornalisti . A band that has raged for several years on Italian radios and of which the artist Roman was the frontman . “I've been making music for myself for some time ,” he said. in a recent interview with Daria Bignardi , “I understand, however, the abrupt reaction”.

Indeed, the other two members of the band , at the moment, did not seem to have made well the decision of Paradiso: «You need time to metabolize choices, when talking the truth comes to the surface, “he said again. “It was something that had to happen, now that we have clarified we often hear ». By the way, a few days later, the same singer came out with his first song solo, «Don't be afraid».

He had none , not even in love where instead – for about three years now – she has been carrying on the tender relationship with Carolina Sansoni : Roman too, class 1989 , has always had a passion for fashion and in fact he studied first in London and then to New York, to finally open its own business, in fashion sector precisely. They met in the spring 2017, to a football game , and courtship has begun.

«I saw her sitting behind me and from there I unleashed hell », said the pop star, six years older her. “On the other hand, these are the things that make life worthy of being lived” . He who was single for a couple of years and wanted a “normal girl” . «I meant that he didn't live in the spotlight, because for the rest Carolina is all anything but normal. She is beautiful and has given me a sentimental stability “.

Which, according to what Paradiso says, is a fundamental ingredient to write songs: «It is not true that creativity is fueled from torment , for me it is the exact opposite ». Here then successes in repetition, able to scale the rankings and remain at the top for weeks: from « Riccione »a« Happiness whore », right up to« This stupid love song of ours »and« Love », which is said to be his nickname .

In short, a solo life , only on stage.

