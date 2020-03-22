tommi,-the-video-game-that-alleviates-children's-anxiety-in-the-hospital

They become warm, comfortable, sewn on, involve and bring us closer, thus appearing to us new digital technologies applied to childhood health. When the mind is the limit or the problem in therapy, immersive technologies allow to relieve states of anxiety, pain and fear that often accompany medical treatments within a path clinical: this is demonstrated TOMMI video game in virtual reality dedicated to children between 7 and 12 years , a true non-pharmacological and non-invasive “sedative of perception” which is proving valuable in departments such as pediatric oncology, dentistry, orthopedics and in diagnostic tests such as the examination of the blood.

«Tommi is a technological solution in virtual reality that uses the most natural means for children to deal with stress, play», explains Valentino Megale, CEO of Softcare Studios , an Italian company that conceived and produced Tommi, winning the European Commission award for best Startup in digital health. “Thanks to the viewer interface, the child is immersed in another world, outside the hospital walls. His brain thinks he is elsewhere, even if physically he cannot move and the experience is so realistic that the perception of physical pain is also reduced “.

And so, wearing the viewer, the little patient finds himself in a few moments outside the hospital bed to land on the island of Tommi, a fantasy scenario in which to venture choosing, complete with a wand magic and spellbook, the most suitable game activity , according to specific needs in different moments of therapy. Some interactions stimulate cognitive skills such as memory , others distract with games of skill , there are more relaxing ones and then there is one that involves mom and dad, who for the occasion take off the role of the “overseer” to become videogamers, accomplices of the son.

And while in the United States Tommi is being tested in the dental field at the Texas Medical Center in Huston , Italy gradually sees its use extended to various hospitals, almost always thanks to the intermediation of third sector organizations for the purchase of visors or for the use.

The most recent experience, with the support of the Maria Letizia Verga Onlus Committee is that of the Pediatric Clinic MBBM Foundation at inside the S. Gerardo hospital in Monza : «For now we have created within the video game a specific content dedicated to the blood sampling that transmits stimuli to the child pleasant but not very lively , then we would also like to extend it to other treatments experienced as invasive (eg catheter cleaning) – for direct use by nurses because we believe that this tool facilitates the relationship with the patient precisely », he says Dr. Francesca Nichelli , project manager and contact person for the psychological service. “Here with us, Tommi's introduction responds to a real scientific research protocol submitted to an ethics committee”.

In Rimini, today, Tommi is present in the pediatric oncohematology department of the Infermi hospital, thanks to the collaboration of the Romagnan Oncological Institute (IOR) and going further south we reach Taranto, where the VR video game continues to receive appreciation from both young patients, parents and doctors: “You can see the expressions on the faces of children change … sometimes, if for some reason the game is interrupted, they come to look for us to be able to start again »says Alessandra Macrì , Psychologist in charge of the Arci Ragazzi Association which takes care of the use of Tommi in the Pediatrics and Pediatric Oncohematology departments of the SS. Annunziata of Taranto. “While the child plays, it happens that the parents take advantage of it to get away, to deal with some business, you have to think that everyday life for them too is canceled by contingency and they always turn to us full of gratitude”.

In the therapeutic supply chain, the perception of the patient, his quality of life, especially in pediatrics, strongly influence not only the condition of relatives, who are no less “patient” than the child, but also the work of doctors: the children's resistance, crying, can sometimes cause delays in the clinical routine and therefore the extension of treatment times with consequent increase in costs.

But Tommi's first time in Italy was in Turin, precisely at the Regina Margherita Hospital , in the pediatric oncohematology department directed by Prof.ssa Franca Fagioli , here, thanks to the Amici di Jean Foundation which purchased and donated the viewers, Tommi's introduction is followed by the Association Dear Onlus – Design Around which frames it within the so-called humanization practices of the patient: «Once we thought only of CURE as a medical treatment of the disease, today we think of CARE, of take care of the whole area in global terms , from the physical space of the hospital to the time management activities that during the hospital stay are always very large and which can, in many cases, become an active time », says Anita Donna Bianco at the head of the non-profit organization. «In this process we involve several undergraduates or trainees in Educational Sciences or in Anthropology, in doing so we managed to introduce Tommi also within the pediatric Oncohaematology of the Ospedale Maggiore in Novara . “

In Rome Tommi received the praise of the Forum “ How virtual reality will revolutionize the field of medicine ” held in the context of VRE – Virtual Reality Experience – Festival, International Observatory which explores the use of immersive technologies in different fields of existence and while collecting data, where qualitative, therefore linked to the level of appreciation of the video game, where quantities to measure their levels of effectiveness in reducing stress (heart rate, pressure), digital health is also at the service of adults: «In the ambition to certify Tommi as a real Class 1 Medical Device», he concludes Valentino Megale «we are currently working together with some centers of excellence on technological solutions for patients with paralysis, the next project is called NOA for magnetic resonance imaging of adults and the elderly “.

So new scenarios for new perceptions that are good for health!