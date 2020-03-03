tomorrow-there-is-always-dawn

Guide to recognize his saints: «The tapes with worn backs of Battisti, Madonna and Zucchero that we listened to in the car, the blue chenille body with which I did artistic gymnastics, a photo of Pier Francesco Loche with me and my sister Alice, girls, taken in Orvieto during her rally that went live on Avanzi , the hand of my grandfather who accompanied us to music lessons, held the wheel and continuously rotated the faith on the left ring finger ». Between incomplete scores, colors, encounters and suggestions, the nineties of Alba Rohrwacher do not return a unique sound: «Acting in Maybe , the first work of Ginevra Elkann written with Chiara Barzini and set right at the beginning of that decade, forced me to immerse myself in the memories of that time.

It was a very strong and poignant experience, just as certain snapshots, even non-personal ones, that belong to distant or unknown families, are capable of awakening a very delicate and almost imperceptible feeling, intimate and at the same time universal “. Of that feeling, in the wake of a relationship found between father and children in an unexpected off-season holiday, says the actress: “Maybe it's permeated. We were in Sabaudia in January. During the shooting we felt welcomed and cradled by the place and the film does not always happen, this feeling of happy alchemy gives it back. Geneva has been very good. He created an atmosphere and reproduced it on the screen. He left us free, but at the same time, with delicacy, he spied on us and was able to hold the situation in hand. Acting with the kids was natural as it was easy to work with Riccardo Scamarcio who is an actor who has the ability to put you in danger, but at the same time to protect you by making live and unpredictable scenes. I can say that the meeting with Geneva was rare, one of those that I will carry with me all my life. He is a person who, although coming from a very different context from mine, seems to me to have always known “.

How does it relate to memory?

«The memory of what I have been, even in spite of myself, always resurfaces and does not ask for permission. Sometimes it is sweet, sometimes more bitter: but as I grow older I believe and I hope I got rid of some ghosts of the past and the limits that conditioned me “.

What kind of limits were they?

“The sense of inadequacy that I believe nourishes any child, in any family and environment, grows.”

Was his particular?

«My parents had decided to leave the city and settle in an isolated place, in the countryside, surrounded by nature and silence. On the rare occasions when I happened to meet my peers – the nearest town was 5 kilometers away – I was the stranger, the girl who was never there, the stranger who lived in a place unthinkable for others ».

Did that condition cause you any fears?

«In my childhood and adolescence I was very reckless. I was not afraid of adventures nor was I equipped with a precise knowledge of the limits of my body. I put it in jeopardy, I jumped from the rocks, I threw myself into the fire, I constantly risked. My fear had to do with acceptance. I feared that my extravagant condition would cause rejection. I was terrified of my diversity. Of my anomaly. I was intimately afraid that the others looked at me like an extraterrestrial “.

Did he try to blend in?

“Actually, not even a little bit. I have always maintained a very strong identity. I was never one of those who smoked because others smoked or dressed in a certain way because common sense demanded it. But the split or better yet the contradiction between wanting to be accepted and doing nothing to betray what I was, existed and some problems created it for me “.

What did the contradictions return?

“Comparisons. Clutches. Dialectical harshness. For example, with my father, a giant with whom the duel would have been inadvisable, I was also in a very violent confrontation. We shouted at each other, with sensational, crazy exchanges, often melodramatic. I trained on the stages which I then attended much later in the small theater of my kitchen “.

What representations were they

«Manifestations of anger. The furious anger of those who find themselves in an isolation in which they do not want to be, of those who ask themselves “what am I doing here?”, Of those who would like to escape from a long, eternal time, in which the seasons observed from the window, slowly, they never seemed to end. “

Did you deal with that anger?

«Today I am calm, I calmed down, but I can return to that feeling. I know him and I don't disown him. At the time, I was a child. A girl who was in opposition to everything “.

There is opposition and a sense of rebellion even among the children of Magari.

“There is a beautiful gaze, the authentic gaze of a little girl, of an honest and disarming paladin who observes adults and their dynamics without judgment. And there are the adults who in turn have been children called to grow up, to jump, to become really big. Forgiving oneself because emancipating oneself from one's mistakes does not necessarily mean flogging oneself “.

Is it necessary to look back to grow?

“I don't know, but I know that, if only for pure pleasure, it is an exercise that I love to do with others trying to imagine that the child I was facing was a child. I find it simple with some people and less with others, but when I have a connection with the interlocutor I like to fantasize about his previous story. Invent the story of his childhood. Venture into high assumptions. Slowly, I seem to be looking at that person from another point of view “.

It is an attitude that others could define as a writer, a dreamer or even a director.

«I don't ask myself and if I ask myself maybe I would inhibit myself. I do not wonder how the external eye sees me nor do I wonder about the perception of others towards me. I understood that you cannot please everyone and I stopped worrying about it “.

An extract from the interview with the actress, protagonist of the cover of Vanity Fair n. 10, on newsstands from March 4 2020

READ ALSO

Alba Rohrwacher: «Rebel soul»