tonight-there-is-the-super-moon,-the-closest-of-the-year

On the night of April 8, the third super moon of 2020 is scheduled, and the show, thanks to the minimum possible distance between Earth and our satellite, in addition to optimal weather conditions, should be guaranteed

This night comes the third super Moon of the 2020 , according to of experts the most particular of the year. The reason is soon explained: the lunar orbit is elliptical and the distance from our planet can vary from a minimum of 356 thousand kilometers to a maximum of 406 thousand. The phenomenon of the super Moon occurs when the full Moon is a short distance from Earth, but it is very difficult that this phase coincides perfectly with its minimum distance; most of the time they are intermediate cases. This night the distance of our satellite will be 356. 908 kilometers , number very close to the minimum possible.

Although many scientists consider that of the super Moon a trend without great relevance – for the average observer, often, nothing changes: with the naked eye the difference is practically imperceptible–, the shots we collected in our gallery , complicit conditions and very particular views, tell more. In short, to check if something really different is there, never a better evening than what awaits us in our country, where clear skies , clear of clouds, should guarantee a great view. Remember to take a look out the window.