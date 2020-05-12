Creativity is part of our DNA. We have built, given shape and life to products today recognized and universally appreciated. We have made Made in Italy our pride, as well as the trademark of an Italy that, even today, faced with one of the most harsh moments in its history, has no intention to surrender.

In a few seconds Tonino Lamborghini celebrates Italian creativity with a video which is both driven by encouragement and a look of hope until tomorrow.

On the notes of the Cavalleria Rusticana Intermezzo flow, as if united in a virtual embrace, glimpses of some of the most beautiful cities in the country. Rome, Turin, Florence and then Bologna, where the company is based. These suggestive postcards are intertwined with the images taken from the moments of production of some of the most significant sectors of the brand, evoking the precious Italian spirit.

