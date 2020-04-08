tori-spelling-and-paid-video-chat:-storm-on-social-media

Some have labeled it as “an inappropriate initiative », who called it« a bad slide », Who instead believes is simply« a campaign professional legitimate “. One thing, however, is certain: the virtual meeting organized by Tori Spelling with some of his fans he created a controversy on social media. Blame the price, 95 dollars, that the user must shell out in order to participate at «meet and greet».

« Individual video chat , live with Tori », We read on the post published by the actress, promptly removed but immortalized by Page Six. « You can take a selfie with her and you will have the registration of the chat. Link in bio ». So far nothing strange , but fans have noticed that just by clicking on the suggested link, you land on a platform which – as a basic requirement – asks for the payment of a fee .

«95 dollars», in fact, about 87 euro , who “20 lucky people” have to pay for access the conversation with the historian Donna Martin of «Beverly Hills 90210 »:« In this delicate moment, with the coronavirus that keeps us all stuck in the house , there are many artists who do free concerts . And instead you ask for money », is the comment of a user reported by Independent . “It is a pity“.

Tori, who has five children together with the husband Dean McDermott, two years ago it ended in the spotlight for alleged financial problems in California : according to the reports of the time, the actress would not have covered some purchases made with the credit card . “The work is now stopped for everyone “, a fan tried to defend her, reveals FoxNews . “If you want to pay and connect you do it, otherwise you go elsewhere”.

For now, no corrections have arrived from Tori : the meeting remains visible online, scheduled for Friday 10 April. It is not excluded, however, that in the next few hours, given the media storm, something can change.

