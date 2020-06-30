TRAIN SIGNALLING SYSTEM MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT, MARKET CHALLENGES, KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS AND VENDOR LANDSCAPE

This Train Signalling System market research report endows with great information that offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. The report encompasses detailed profiles for this Train Signalling System market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. This Train Signalling System market report evaluates key information about the industry including very important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the world. With this market report, insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative can be accomplished. Further, the Train Signalling System report presents the market info for actionable, most recent and real-time market insights which make it easier to take critical business decisions.

Leading Players operating in the Train Signalling System Market are:

Alstom,

Hitachi Rail STS, Ltd,

Bombardier,

Cisco Systems,

Siemens,

Thales Group,

DUCATI Energia Spa and others

Global train signalling system market is set to witness a substantial CAGR forecast To 2026. Increasing investment in railway network expansion project and technological advancement are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of railway commuters will drive the market

Rising investment in the expansion of metro rails will also propel market growth

Growing high- speeds railway projects will also drive the growth of this market

Increasing globalization and rising demand for advanced transportation infrastructure will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints:

High deployment cost will restrain the market growth

Increasing incorporati on of smart solution will also restrict the market

Competitive Landscape and Train Signalling System Market Share Analysis

Market Segmentation

By Type (CBTC, PTC, ATC), Technology (Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System, Automatic Train Operation (ATO) System, Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) System, European Train Control System (ETCS), Positive Train Control (PTO) System), Application (Inside the Station, Outside the Station), Geography

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Key Market Competitors: Train Signalling System Industry

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global train signalling system market are Alstom, Hitachi Rail STS, Ltd, Bombardier, www.crsc.cn, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens, Thales Group, NIPPON SIGNAL CO.,LTD., MERMEC Inc., TSTS, Unife, Wabtec Corporation, Vossloh, Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, JMDR, IRCON, Mipro Oy, Kyosan Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd., Belden Inc, DUCATI Energia Spa and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Ramball announced that they have acquired DEG Signal so that they can expand them in the rail industry. This acquisition will help the company to complete their crossrails station and strengthen their position in the market. This will create an opportunity for the company to serve better solutions to their clients worldwide.

In January 2018, Progress Rail announced that they have acquired ECM SpA. This acquisition will help the company to serve better services to their customers. This will also help the company to enhance their portfolio by using new technologies and which will create an opportunity for them to expand in the international market.

