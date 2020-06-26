Transcritical CO2 Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2026 | Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, SCM Frigo S.p.A, Emerson Electric Co.

With the North America Transcritical CO2 Market report, it becomes easy to gather Transcritical CO2 industry information more quickly. It helps to outline target audiences for the clients before launching any advertising campaign. By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this market research report is started with the expert advice. Analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications has been carried out very carefully in the report. This North America Transcritical CO2 Market report has been structured by a team of multilingual researchers who are expert at different languages with which they efficiently execute market research internationally.

North America transcritical CO2 market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Transcritical CO2 systems and compressors use CO2 as a working fluid and these systems found various applications. For instance, it has been used as compressors in household appliances. Further, it is used in retail segments such as supermarkets and hypermarkets.

In this the heat rejection happens at the pressure and temperature above the critical point in fluid region and so the process is called cooling process and the heat exchanger is called gas cooler. It has various properties which include low GWP value in comparison to other refrigerants, can be used for low and medium temperature applications, zero ODP, allows heat rejection, can be used in all environmental conditions. Due to the usage of transcritical CO2 systems, the depletion of ozone layer and the harmful effects on the environment has been reduced and also is cost effective.

Competitive Analysis: North America Transcritical CO2 Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, SCM Frigo S.p.A, Emerson Electric Co., Danfoss A/S, Dorin S.p.A, Henry Group Industries, Carel Industries S.p.A, Parker Hannifin Corp., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hussmann Corporation, Ritchie Engineering Co., Inc., Thermal Transfer Technology Limited and other.

Product Launch:

In February 2018, Bitzer SE, presented its ECOLINE+ compressor solutions for low GWP refrigerants in Japan for transcritical CO2 applications as it would help in increasing the market share and goodwill of the company

In February 2016, Carel Industries S.P.A, with Bitzer SE and Christof Fischer, had developed a transcritical CO2 compressor rack for Rottenburg training center, which is energy efficient portfolio

In December 2017, Carel Industries S.P.A launched its first transcritical CO2 store in Beijing for controlled cold chain components, compressor racks and showcases exploiting the best electronic devices available in the market capacity

Market Segmentation: North America Transcritical CO2 Market

The Transcritical CO2market is segmented into End User.

On the basis of end-user type, the market is segmented into retail, household appliances, marine, food processing industries, transportation, ice skating rinks, and others. Retail is further sub-segmented into super market and hyper market. In February 2016, Hillphoenix launched AdvansorFlex refrigeration system in US, which is to be used as a centralized refrigeration system for retailers of all scales, and can be used as multiple units in distributed system and as a single unit in centralized systems.



