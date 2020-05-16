travel,-friends-and-restaurants:-phase-2-gets-to-the-heart

«We enter full speed in phase 2» . The premier Giuseppe Conte announces the agreement between Government and Regions which opens to new loosening of security measures anti-coronavirus : in the night, in fact, the Council of Ministers approved on law decree which «outlines the framework national legislation within which, from 18 May to 31 July 2020, with special decrees or ordinances, state, regional or municipal, the movements of natural persons and the methods of carrying out may be disciplined of economic activities, productive and social “

The press release of the Council of Ministers n. 46: https://t.co/5Sr3w8zYkt – Palazzo_Chigi (@Palazzo_Chigi) May 16, 2020

From Monday, therefore, you will be able to move freely within the own region of residence, in compliance – obviously – with the many measures for the containment of the contagion , such as the maintenance of the distance between people, the obligation to wear a mask when it is not possible to stay at least one meter away and above all to stay home with fever over 37, 5 or others suspicious symptoms. Without prejudice to these diktats, you can meet friends , go to bars and restaurants; then shops, beauty centers and hairdressers will reopen (unless the Region decides to postpone ).

Thus ends the era of self-certification : the modules will be used only to cross the regional borders, which remains however prohibited except for health, work and urgency reasons, not therefore to go to second homes. For these movements it will be necessary to wait on June 3, date which – barring relapses – will also sanction the green light for trips abroad . In short, as experts say, “we will have to get used to a new normal “, where little by little we will start doing almost everything again but the password will remain « distance »: The most effective precaution to avoid contagion .

