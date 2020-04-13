travel-to-the-real-places-of-the-world-that-inspired-disney-cartoons

Who knows what would have become of Mr. Walter Elias Disney, better known as Walt, if he had not gone along with that brilliant flicker that led him to give animated life to the characters of famous fairy tales or generated by the imagination. Without a doubt all of us would have grown up without being able to get passionate about the funny stories of Mickey, Snow White, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid … just to name a few.

«If you can dream it you can do it» reads one of its most famous maxims. And in fact Disney dreamed so much, but he also let it be the real world, with all its concrete beauty, to tickle his creativity . On closer inspection, in fact, in many classics that have kept generations of children glued to the TV there is always a really existing place, monument or symbolic place . As if it were a way to give the magic of fantasy a brushstroke of truth.

That it is the famous Neuschwanstein Castle, in Germany, from which the princely residence of inspired the sleeping beauty in the woods , or the pitched roof structure of the Forbidden City , in China , recognizable in Mulan , or again, the Sultan's Palace in Aladdin reworked on the false line of Taj Mahal , India , there are many beauties of the world that inspired the famous cartoons.

A few days after the launch of Disney + , The Walt Disney Company streaming platform that offers 500 films, 26 exclusive original productions, and thousands of TV episodes of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and much more, we tried to make a journey between fantasy and reality.

