traveler,-three-months-of-free-digital-copies

For the next three months, everyone in Italy will be able to download the digital copies of the Condé Nast titles for free: La Cucina Italiana , Vanity Fair , Vogue , Wired , AD and Condé Nast Traveler . An initiative of «digital solidarity » put in place by the group directed by Fedele Usai to be close to readers and users in this difficult moment, to entertain and inform them during the days of isolation, and above all give them one more reason to stay at home.

To download your free copy of Traveler , go to the App, click on «Free Pass», register your account and enter the code TRAVELER4YOU (on App Store and Google Play ).

To read for free the digital copies of all the other newspapers of Condé Nast, just download the digital copy from the app of the magazine and insert the following codes: VF4YOU for Vanity Fair, LCI4YOU for La Cucina Italiana, GQ4YOU for GQ, VOGUE4YOU for Vogue, AD4YOU for AD, WIRED4YOU for Wired.

Codes valid for 3 months and in any case not later than 13 June 2020.