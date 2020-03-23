traveling-in-an-armchair,-here-are-all-the-books-to-go

In the impossibility of leaving shortly, real travelers suffer and tremble in having to stay still without even putting their noses on the landing. What to do then? Be patient , in the belief that our quarantine will gradually slow down, until it stops, the threatening advance of Covid – 19 and, while waiting, devote yourself to some edifying activities to carry out within the four walls . For example, you can read a good book and find new ideas for the next trip or simply dream of distant lands and exceptional travelers.

Some idea? The Lonely Planet , specialized in travel guides and publishing, tickles our desire to get to know with Traveling in an armchair (from this link you can download for free ), the volume that brings together 500 between films, books and songs that will have the power to transport us to distant places even if we are curled up in a dressing gown in the living room of the house; those who have children can instead read with them the Guide to brilliant places , which suggests the museums, technological parks, mines and botanical gardens in Italy to visit as soon as you can get back on the road.

And then, speaking of walking, why not think of organizing a trip on foot? Nature lovers will not miss the guide of Ediciclo which combines itineraries and tips for growing plants along the way at home. Are you interested in the history of the places and the great travelers of the past, in addition to the journey itself?

Attilio Brilli , who has always dealt with of literature and travel books, tells us the story of the women who – between the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries – decided to try their hand at the Grand Tour of Italy proving to be far more modern than their snooty male colleagues, while David Clay Large tells us about the spa and how much of our modern history has passed through the best spas in Europe. In our gallery you will find all the titles we recommend (there is also a guide for the sweet tooth, the one to the most chic Paris and an itinerary on the trail of the most famous detective in Europe): what are you waiting for to sit on the sofa and leave?

