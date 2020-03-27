World

#TravellerlovesItaly, a love letter to Italy

nj March 27, 2020
Some beauty touches a more extreme degree outside Italy: immense rivers, immense lakes, forests, ice, plains, lush blooms, dramatic cliffs. The specialty of Italy, however, is that all these different and contrasting beauties are represented in a compendium that reflects the rest of the world .

To collect these wonders, the association between nature and art that creates the uniqueness of the Italian landscape, we asked you to send us, in video, all your favorite places , those of a piece of life or a simple unforgettable day of vacation.

And we have collected them here. Here # TravellerlovesItaly, a love letter to Italy , written with all of you. To say thank you put the voice Pierfrancesco Favino.

