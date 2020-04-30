trevor-engelson,-meghan-markle's-ex-husband,-is-expecting-her-first-child

Almost one year after the birth of baby Sussex , also Trevor Engelson – ex-husband of Meghan Markle – announced that he will become dad for first time. The film producer, married to the Duchess since 2011 at 2013 , in fact, a girl is waiting together to his wife Tracey Kurland : “The best thing I've ever done,” he wrote him on Instagram, showing his tummy in a tender photo.

«My daughter, I can't wait to meet you to meet you in September »added Engelson, giving a temporal reference on the given by childbirth. For him – class 1976 – it is another step towards the happiness , after the wedding of 12 months ago with his Tracey: just as the world was celebrating the birth of the child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor , the producer married for the second time .

The ceremony, held on the Californian beach of Montecito between smiles and group games, was the most distant from the royal wedding: «A funny situation, casual and absolutely non formal “, wrote ET I recommend the wedding dinner . “There was a Mexican atmosphere, with blue tablecloths, the limes, the peonies, freshly cut hydrangeas, then guacamole sauce and chips on each table » .

In short, both Meghan and Trevor have turned the page, but the time they spent spent together is still higher – today – than to the one spent with their respective current partners : the two in fact met in 2004 and have been together almost ten years, with marriage in Jamaica in 2011 lasted just 18 months . Then everyone took his own way, marking the break with the past.

“Whether he admits it or not,” revealed the biographer Andrew Morton in the book dedicated to the Duchess of Sussex, «Meghan one day said that she could not imagine a life without Trevor at his side ». There is no doubt, something has changed .

