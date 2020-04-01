trivia:-how-much-do-you-know-about-salvatore-ferragamo?

Where was Salvatore Ferragamo born? At what age did you create your first pair of shoes? What did he find himself adjusting for the “Diamond from the Sky” series

This is just a taste of what you will find from here until April 4th, every Wednesday and Saturday, on Salvatore Ferragamo's Instagram and Facebook channels . To lighten these hours within the home, the maison has decided to test its audience by launching «Trivia» , a digital quiz, declined in five episodes, and dedicated to the history of the brand.

Curiosities, anecdotes, stories embellish the fun game , shedding light on key events and narrating moments that have built year after year, iconic product after product, the history of the famous brand.

A project that carries within it the reference to the sense of duty, that of staying at home, which each of us must respect. But above all the desire to spread hope , in a playful way, telling the soul of one of the realities – now close to 100 candles – most successful on the Italian fashion scene. So let's start the questions!

