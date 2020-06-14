World

Trooping The Color 2020, the “mini” parade for Queen Elizabeth's birthday

June 14, 2020
Trooping The Colour 2020, la «mini» parata per il compleanno della regina Elisabetta

Due to the coronavirus emergency, the event took place in a reduced format in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle. And judging by the photos, the sovereign – at the first public appearance since the start of the lockdown – really had fun

A «mini» event , but with a great symbolic value. The Trooping The Color – the military parade that traditionally celebrates in June the birthday of the queen Elisabetta – went on stage in a reduced version due to the coronavirus emergency . The sovereign, in fact, is not in Buckingham Palace, but in her residence of Windsor, where he has been spending the past three months 'home isolation.

So the court staff, also considered the slowdown evident from the pandemic in the United Kingdom, has decided to organize anyway a small parade to celebrate the queen. Which, judging by the photos, was really amused : she chose one turquoise jacket with hat in pendant, already worn for the state visit of Donald Trump in June 2019 and for the opening of parliament last December.

Although the event took place in private form , however, this is the first release in public of the sovereign since the beginning of lockdown : in recent months it had appeared only in photos , in his study and in c endorsement , then on video, in the historical first conversation on Zoom. Just as historical was the parade he witnessed, made by a small contingent of the Welsh Guards, with band following.

Nothing grandstands and crowded streets , nothing royal family overlooking the balcony of the Palace: the Trooping The Color 2020 lasted approximately 20 minutes , in the quadrangle of the castle, strictly following the rules related to “social distancing “. In 68 years of Elizabeth's reign, it is the second change to the program, after the cancellation of the 1955 caused by one strike of the British railway workers.

A small celebration, for a great meaning : the monarchy is ready to leave .

Trooping The Color, the Queen's most beautiful outfits

If the coronavirus endangers Queen Elizabeth's reign

