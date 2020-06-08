trump's-bible,-trudeau's-silence-and-the-black-post:-reading-is-political

It is not only the images of the street protests that arrive on the other side of the Atlantic in these days. The clashes in the streets impress, but there is also the American president with his continuous social and targeted releases in real life, in addition to the silence of the Canadian premier in response to the question precisely on what was happening beyond his frontier. It's not just the tragic end of George Floyd killed by the cops it's an electoral and political match that is played.

Apart from those of the clashes, one of the most striking images in recent days is that of the long silence of Justin Trudeau in response to the request for a comment on what was happening in the US . “I think it was an actor's pause, not a hesitation on the type of response to be given to the Canadian premier” explains Cristopher Cepernich who teaches Sociology of Communication at the University of Turin , «It is a constructed pause, a silence that meant things that he could not say in referential language. His condemnation came with silence, not with words, routinely, which came later “.

On the other hand, the communication by the American president, which tends to occupy all possible spaces, is never silent. What changes with the reports of your comments on Twitter , your reference social network? “At first the reporting of his tweets might have seemed like a grain, then he understood the potential of this clash in the electoral scenario. Trump's communication needs enemies . Until now, traditional media such as CNN and Washington Post have been, now there is an enemy that he thought he did not have and which undoubtedly benefits him. Polarizing communication is a fundamental part of Trump's strategy, the more it builds oppositions the more its communication works “.

Looking at it from this perspective, Mark Zuckerberg's choice not to take sides for Facebook seems more cautious and safe. « The platforms are not media, they are not responsible for the contents that each one produces and Zuckerberg maintains this line. It does nothing strange. On the other hand, Twitter's behavior is anomalous, breaking its platform status, modifying its shape and bringing it closer to that of a publisher. So why Trump blocked and others not (Bolsonaro for example with his hate speech in his election campaign, but also Salvini)? “.

According to Professor Cepernich, the whole question of the relationship between Trump and Twitter must be read in electoral terms and the same goes for the way in which the US president has been handling the public order situation in recent weeks: since leaving White House to go to church with the Bible to the tweets that praise law and order.

“The gesture of the Bible is explained by the great importance that religious belonging has in the American context. It is a gesture for his electorate who is traditionalist and who is opposed to riots in the middle of the streets. Talk to everyone who wants to see street protests stopped. It is an appeal to the symbols of deep America. He willingly pays the cost, even in the media, of the reclamation around the White House to demonstrate to deep America that he elected him in 2016, certainly not that of Washington and the large urban centers, that the President he is still firmly on his side and will be able to restore order in this situation. Order is the key word and is tweeting it every day: Law and Order, I will restore law and order “.

The presidential elections in November are the fundamental point and this is why ex-President Obama insisted on the need to vote. «As polls still show, Trump was experiencing difficulties, as well as on a campaign by Joe Biden that seemed to work, also on Covid on which his strategies were at least controversial. What happened in Minneapolis has allowed Trump to redefine the campaign agenda from one of his main mistakes on a ground that is the clash that Trump loves “.

You need to vote, you need less the black post shared by stars and citizens. “Social campaigns”, explains the sociologist, “have the function of creating a climate within specific circles , self-referencing circuits that recognize each other. It is a recognition of common causes, but does not expand into new ideas: it creates group solidarity, the ability to share a cause always within the same circuit “. It does not invite action: neither to the street nor to a vote.

