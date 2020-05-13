twiggy:-«fashion-will-never-go-away-from-thinness».-but-something-is-changing

For haute couture and the most sophisticated pret-à-porter, thinness will still be a stereotype to be respected. To say it, in a way, it is Twiggy in a long interview with The Guardian in which he talks a little bit about everything, also of the industry whose imagination has helped to build. The forerunner of all supermodels famous for her slim and slender physique – her name in the English registry is Leslie Hornby, but for all she is “twig”, this is the meaning of Twiggy – continues to reinvent herself at 70 and a half and launches a podcast entitled so british «Tea with Twiggy» .

From queen of Swinging London to lady of the Order of the British Empire, the former model who has walked the catwalks and Broadway scenes over the years, has attended film sets as an actress (see item The Blues Brothers ) and recording studios as a singer, she has never strayed too far from the fashion world. Pressed on the theme of the image of the female body and its representation , despite claiming that, verbatim, “high fashion will never move away from thinness”, Twiggy records the progress made in recent times. “In advertising, women no longer very young are employed and in certain sectors the industry has already begun to show different shapes and sizes, and rightly so” reads the newspaper.

Among his many careers, there is also that of stylist. For Marks & Spencer has designed a clothing line with a range that goes from 40 at 54 . «Clothes must be comfortable and fun but they must also be worn casually. It's a question of attitude, not age, “he said on the occasion of his collaboration. Having started long ago 1966 as a teenager, I am well 54 years that Twiggy must report on its establishment. «It's a question of genetics, my father was like that. I've always eaten, “he explained to the Huffington Post in 2010 while at The Guardian added that she never abandoned herself to extravagance and this allowed her to never lose her head (and form) in many years in the spotlight.

Twiggy on King's Road in 1966. Photo Getty.

« The worst thing I did was smoke cigarettes » he confessed, «I didn't like wine either, where I grew up I drank tea». Here is Twiggy's secret ingredient, the drink he has decided to share not only with his friends but also with all those who decide to listen to his brand new podcast. Perhaps more than the physical, it is to be hoped to keep the spirit of this woman always on the move . The moment the pandemic came between her and the recording of a new album, inspired by the circumstances that bordered her in front of a computer and the knitting she loves, she decided to launch a new project. «Try it and have fun» this Twiggy would have advised her sixteen year old today «I think I did it most of the time. I have no regrets”. And, apparently, he's not going to have any for a long time yet.

READ ALSO

How to dress this summer? Inspiration comes from the past