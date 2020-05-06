“twilight”,-a-new-book-of-the-saga-is-coming

“Midnight Sun”, midnight sun . The title chosen by Stephanie Meyer to bring back to life the saga of Twilight has to do with a fairytale scenario, where nature is magic and hybrid creatures populate it. The writer, who made her book debut fifteen years ago with the story, of love and adventure, of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, the project announced it via Twitter. “Yes, really!” He wrote, publishing a short movie and the title of the book, whose genesis is complex and troubled.

Midnight Sun due out on August 4th, it should have been published in 2008, the year in which Meyer wrote the last volume of Twilight . He should have, Midnight Sun , once again retrace the story of Bella and Edward, but looking at her with new eyes. The book should have had Edward himself as narrator, and reread that known love from a different perspective, a new perspective. But the conditional, in 2008, remained unconditional.

Stephanie Meyer stopped publishing the book when part of her manuscript was leaked online. In the twelve years that followed the crime, Meyer has never taken the lead again and the fans have stopped asking her to do it. And, whether it was the insistence of its audience or the awareness of how successful the saga could still be, but Meyer finally capitulated.

Midnight Sun – August 4, 2020 Yes, really! Https: //t.co/UQRPHtg9la pic.twitter.com/uWRl3fSOhV – Fickle Fish Films (@FickleFishFilms) May 4, 2020

“It's a crazy time and I'm not sure it's the right time to release the book, but some of you have been waiting for so long that it didn't seem right to linger any longer,” he explained the writer, announcing the publication of Midnight Sun , book that will trace the aforementioned love between man and vampire through the eyes (less lame) of Edward Cullen, beautiful and ashy.

