twilight-actor-gregory-tyree-boyce-was-30-years-old

He died in mysterious circumstances, together with the woman who said he loved. Gregory Tyree Boyce, known for playing the part of Tyler Crowley in the saga of Twilight , was found lifeless in his Las Vegas home. The actor, whose disappearance was made official by his mother, Lisa Wayne, was supposed to have been in Los Angeles, but the well-parked car in the driveway of his home in Nevada suspected a cousin. It was the relative, alarmed, who found the body of Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30 years.

How he died, he did not reveal it and neither did the authorities. The Tmz site revealed, however, that a white powder was found next to the bodies of Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju. “Honey, I'm sick without you. I miss a piece, I'm lost. I suffer, “the mother wrote on Facebook, explaining in a long post how the actor's plans had changed. Gregory Tyree Boyce, the one who in Twilight aimed his car at the sly Bella Swan, forcing Edward Cullen to reveal himself as a vampire, would have liked to have made himself chef. “He was planning to open a new business, West Wings,” explained the mother, sharing the restaurant logo online. “Greggy, if I were a cook as good as you were, I would pick up the project again and arrange your daughter for life”, it was read on Facebook, where Lisa Wayne dedicated part of her post to tell the details of the activity that should have been and is no longer.

West Wings, where the dishes should have had the names of the most famous rappers of the West Cost, was the dream of Gregory Tyree Boyce, the first stone of the solid future that would have or for the daughter Alaya, ten years old. «The last time I saw you, the 11 last May, you accompanied me to the car , you kissed me on the cheek and told me how much you loved me. I will never hear those words again. I am destroyed, “the mother wrote again, silencing her son's problems. The actor, at the end of his thirtieth year, had faced them with a smear, writing on Instagram that he would never have thought of reaching such a goal alive. «Like everyone, over the years I have made mistakes, but today I want to focus only on beautiful things. This is a wonderful time to be alive, “he had compulsively made online.

