two-charts-to-keep-an-eye-on-the-coronavirus-in-italy

Some numbers updated every day to know (without anxiety) the situation of the virus in our country

In the bar chart you will find the total number of people infected (removed, healed and deceased). The line shows the trend of the new positive recorded

The bulletin comes inexorably every day at 18: 00. From the voice of Angelo Borrelli , number one of the Civil Protection, we learn of the new numbers on the epidemic of coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 (which causes Covid respiratory syndrome – 19). Every day there are new cases to report , people in intensive care, deaths and healings. After collecting for days where new cases were recorded on a map , we decided to abandon this type of story: at the moment it matters little where the outbreaks are, since all regions have been affected.

From now on we will keep track of the updates, but mainly focusing on the daily increase of new cases and the number of people in intensive care . The former can tell us a lot about the speed with which the spread of the virus is progressing, hoping to see its reduction soon and finally his stop, thanks to the measures taken by the authorities and our personal behavior. Until this happens, it should not be surprising if the number of infections increases , as well as (fortunately) that of healed . The second one, on the other hand, must be kept in check because it tests our national health system, which obviously has a limited number of beds in the intensive care units (in this sense, the government's decision to increase them).

This second graph shows instead, in the upper part, the daily update of hospitalizations, those in intensive care and home isolations. In addition to deaths and healings. In the lower part the totals are shown instead.