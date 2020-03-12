two-new-charts-to-report-the-new-coronavirus-epidemic-in-italy

A graph shows the daily distribution of Covid positive patients – 19, the other focusing on the progress of the cases more serious.

Change the epidemic of Covid – 19 , the World Health Organization has declared the pandemic and also changes the way Wired to view the data to tell it. No longer, as has been done so far, a daily update of the new cases, also considering the difficulties of the Civil Protection in collecting the data in a uniform way, but a representation of the distribution of the phenomenon and a focus on the most serious cases of Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus infection .

The graph reads from left to right and starts from 24 February . Each day shows the percentage distribution of deaths, hospitalized in intensive care and in the hospital, positive people in domestic isolation and patients recovered compared to the daily total.

The choice of this type of representation arises from the fact that it is now established that the number of infections is exponentially growing . The attempt is therefore to monitor how the cases are being distributed that, from day to day, are being surveyed by the Civil Protection .

The second graph, instead, focuses on the more serious cases , i.e. the deaths and hospitalizations in intensive care which are severely testing the health system.

A graph which, as we write, shows merciless growth in both the number of deaths and hospitalizations in the intensive care units. And that, excluding the other hospitalized , the isolated and the recovered , focuses attention on the most serious elements of the epidemic, which, however, are also those that allow to keep under control the impact of the epidemic both in terms of human lives and from the point of view of keeping of the intensive care units .

As done so far, the graphs will be updated daily shortly after the dissemination of data by the Civil Protection, which normally takes place between the 18 and the 19 . Wired reminds readers that the numbers of the 10 March are partial because there was a lot of data related to the region Lombardia , the most affected so far by the Covid – 19 . The 11 March , however, the data were not received relating to Abruzzo .