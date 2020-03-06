Science

Two polar bears were born at the Bremen Zoo

nj March 6, 2020
Cuteness overload, already: the two polar bear females born last December in the German zoo have already become the park's mascots, not to mention it

The polar bear Valeska, a guest for some years now in the Bremen zoo , gave birth to two twin cubs last December, presented at the wildlife park audience these days. The two small specimens, of which you can see some shots in our gallery, do not yet have a name, but – needless to say – they instantly became the mascots of the zoo. On the other hand, with those little faces …

Licenza Creative Commons

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.

